Four-star ATH B.J. Hanspard turns back on Dad Byron's alma mater again, picks Baylor

When Byron “B.J.” Hanspard Jr. picked Arkansas as his college destination, most assumed it was a reflection of the opportunity to play and develop in the SEC. Instead, it appears Hanspard just didn’t think that much of Texas Tech.

That’s notable because Hanspard’s father, Byron, is a Texas Tech legend. He was one of the Red Raiders’ all-time great backs before spending a pair of seasons in the 1990s in the NFL. As his son came of age, many assumed he would push his son to follow in his footsteps. They assumed wrong, as was confirmed once and for all when the younger Hanspard picked Baylor on Monday.

I am TRULY GRATEFUL and HUMBLED ❗️❗️ #SicEm🐻 pic.twitter.com/ciTWJshg0k — Byron Hanspard II (@bjhanspard94) December 12, 2017

B.J. Hanspard should be an instant impact player for the Bears, likely in the defensive backfield. While he is rated as an athlete prospect, Hanspard has played as both a wide receiver and defensive back at Desoto (Texas) and is more likely to be tried on the defensive side of the ball first in Waco.

Hanspard is immediately the top-ranked prospect in Baylor’s Class of 2018, and could be a bellwether pledge for Baylor and coach Matt Rhule. He’s one of just two four-star commitments according to 247Sports, though some other services have ranked other Baylor prospects as four stars as opposed to the three stars they have in 247Sports’ rankings.

Of course, in the end it’s much more impressive how they players compete when they arrive on a campus than it is how they’re ranked. Hanspard can prove that once again when he arrives in Waco.