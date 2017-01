Connor Wedington, a four-star ATH from Sumner (Wash.), committed Monday to Stanford by way of a video produced by Bleacher Report.

C O M M I T T E D . #BRCommitmentWeekpic.twitter.com/jvgYr5eYqR — Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 30, 2017

Wedington had committed to in-state Washington, but he decommitted from the Huskies last month. He also considered Baylor, Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington.

Earlier this month, Wedington was named the offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl, accounting for 103 total yards and a touchdown.