Four-star ATH recruit Justin Watkins drops FSU for Texas commitment

Tom Herman’s Longhorns gained a big commitment in the Class of 2018 when four-star athlete prospect Justin Watkins dropped his previous commitment to Florida State to commit to Texas instead.

To call Watkins’ flip from the Seminoles to Longhorns a surprise is an understatement. He’s a Florida native, is the nation’s top-ranked athlete and is a genuine catch for any program in the nation.

So why would Watkins ditch one of the nation’s top-ranked programs in his (relative) backyard to head across the Gulf Coast and pitch up in Austin? Apparently it had a lot to do with Herman and his staff, and particularly how they plan to use Watkins in the Longhorns’ new offense.

Watkins was adamant that he’s now “shut down his recruiting” to emphasize his dedication to Texas. If that’s the case, the Longhorns picked a strong way to start Herman’s first full class at the helm.