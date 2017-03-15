Four-star athlete BJ Hanspard, son of Texas Tech great, commits to Arkansas

Four-star athlete Byron “BJ” Hanspard Jr., son of the former Texas Tech All-American running back, committed to Arkansas on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

Hanspard, who plays for state champion DeSoto (Texas), is ranked as the No. 23 athlete in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, he plays wide receiver and cornerback.

It's a Blessing to announce this and I'm Truly Grateful to God for this Opportunity. #WPS🐗 #BeUncommon #BlessedBeyondMeasures‼️ pic.twitter.com/d4bhs3uj9O — Byron Hanspard II (@bjhanspard94) March 15, 2017

He committed to Arkansas a day after an unofficial campus visit. Many projected him to follow his father to Texas Tech, where the elder Hanspard was a unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker award winner in 1996. He was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons. Dad also played for DeSoto High.

He is the second commitment in two days for Arkansas, which got a verbal from Cartersville (Ill.) three-star tight end Luke Ford on Monday. He also