Four-star athlete Braden Lenzy flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

Back in February, four-star Class of 2018 athlete Braden Lenzy from Tigard (Portland, Ore.) committed to Notre Dame as part of a loaded group that Brian Kelly was bringing aboard.

Lenzy, ranked as the No. 7 athlete in the class via the 247Sports Composite, has had a change of heart. On Wednesday, he made the announcement that he has decided to remain in his home state to play football and run track for the University of Oregon.

I'm Committed to THE University of Oregon #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/X7GWISN5mP — Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) June 14, 2017

Lenzy made the announcement in a post on Twitter.

First I would like to thank the Notre Dame staff, players, commits, and fans for all the love and support they have shown me. In the interest of my future in both football and track I have decided to decommit from Notre Dame. It was a very difficult decision, but one that was best for me. This isn’t a reflection of the University of Notre Dame at all. Notre Dame is a first class University and I wish them nothing but success. With this said I would like to flip my commitment and am completely shutting down my recruitment. I am very proud to represent my home state and be Committed to THE University of Oregon for both Football and Track! #GoDucks

Lenzy is ranked as the No. 3 player overall in his class in Oregon, per the 247 Sports Composite. He has also committed to play in next year’s Polynesian Bowl. With the addition of Lenzy, Oregon now has the 10th-ranked class for 2018 per 247, moving up from 21st. Notre Dame, meanwhile, remains at No. 8.

Needless to say, this was a great get for the Ducks and new head coach Willie Taggart, as that brings their number of 2018 four-star recruits to seven. And it certainly won’t hurt the perennially powerful Ducks track team either. Sometimes, home is where you want to be.