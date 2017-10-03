Four-star athlete Joey Gatewood celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

He's an elite Quarterback. He's an elite Athlete. He's Joey Gatewood, and he's officially an Under Armour All-American! #dreamfearlessly pic.twitter.com/56bUqtgvGt — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) October 2, 2017

Bartram Trail (Jacksonville, Fla.) quarterback Joey Gatewood received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Trai, a 6-5, 211-pound four-star, is ranked 38th in the country and No. 9 in the state of Florida, according to ESPN.

The long time Auburn commit will see plenty of competition at the Under Armour All America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.