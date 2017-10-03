Four-star athlete Joey Gatewood celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

USA Today Sports

Bartram Trail (Jacksonville, Fla.) quarterback Joey Gatewood received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Trai, a 6-5, 211-pound four-star, is ranked 38th in the country and No. 9 in the state of Florida, according to ESPN.

Joey Gatewood presented his mother, Cierra Albanese, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The long time Auburn commit will see plenty of competition at the Under Armour All America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

