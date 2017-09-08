Four-star athlete Kalon Gervin receives honorary Under Armour All-America jersey

Cass Tech (Detroit) athlete Kalon Gervin received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Gervin, a 5-11, 180-pound four-star cornerback, is ranked 18th in the country as a corner and No. 3 in the state of Michigan according to 247Sports.

Still uncommitted but experts have Virginia Tech as a heavy favorite, with Notre Dame and Michigan still having a shot.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.