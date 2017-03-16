Four-star athlete Trey Lowe, an Oregon native, picks Washington in Twitter commitment

I want to thank God first and foremost for this! BLESSED to be committed to the University of Washington…Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/c5eQ5Yr8ui — Trey lowe (@tlowe_2) March 15, 2017

Trey Lowe isn’t heading across the country, but he’s not staying home, either.

Lowe, a four-star athlete prospect from Portland’s Jesuit High, committed to Washington on Wednesday in a Twitter post. His choice of the Huskies essentially shunted the Oregon Ducks to the side which came as a shock to many onlookers, particularly those within Oregon itself.

Lowe’s commitment came in the form of a Twitter photo that showcased him in front of a sublimated Seattle skyline with a huge Washington logo. A 5-foot-9, 174-pound dynamo, Lowe is ranked as the No. 11 athlete prospect and number four overall player in the state of Oregon from the Class of 2018.

Apparently Lowe has always harbored a desire to suit up for the Huskies, all while suiting up in green and gold uniforms in the closest major city to Oregon’s campus.

“It has been my dream school since I was in eighth grade,” Lowe told 247Sports. “And I already knew (new offensive coordinator Matt) Lubick before he got hired so it was the perfect situation.”

Lowe’s pledge is a major boon for Chris Peterson’s 2018 class in Seattle. The fourth member of the 2018 incoming Huskies, Lowe joins wide receiver Austin Osborne as a four-star behind five-star, all-everything quarterback Jacob Sirmon. Those three stars alone would be enough to make for a solid class for many programs; for Washington, they’re just the beginning.