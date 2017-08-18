Four-star Brookwood (Ga.) WR Matthew Hill commits to Auburn

One of the nation’s remaining uncommitted elite wide receiver prospects is off the board, and the Auburn Tigers have a big break to celebrate.

Matthew Hill, an explosive wide receiver for Brookwood (Ga.) High, committed to the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from 15 other programs, including five other SEC contenders and national powers such as Ohio State, Florida State and Michigan.

My decision is made… pic.twitter.com/rm9L7ctQve — Matthew DaShawn Hill (@Matt_D_Hill) August 18, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior committed to Auburn on Twitter, then offered up the deciding factors that pushed him to the Tigers to 247 Sports.

“Basically, it was just the coaching saff,” Hill told 247 Sports. “Wherever I go, I wanted to feel like home. And just playing time.

“It’s a lot of stress off of me. Because I know I can start focusing on my academics and just the team in general.”

Hill returns to Brookwood after an impressive junior season in which his 41 receptions for 849 yards and nine touchdowns, 625 rushing yards and 19 kick returns for for 512 yards combined to earn him second team all-state honors.

Hill is the second-highest rated recruit in Auburn’s current class, which numbers 12. The Tigers are currently ranked as just the ninth-best class in the SEC, though that’s likely to change if the Tigers continue to add recruits at the pace they have over the past month.