Four-star C Trevion Williams commits to Purdue basketball

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter prioritized size in his 2018 recruiting class.

The Boilermakers’ first commitment fills that need.

Trevion Williams, a 6-8, 250-pound center from Sterling Heights, Michigan, committed to Purdue on Thursday, choosing the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Xavier.

Williams is ranked 99th nationally on 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2018 class.

After years of recruitment, I've decided to further my academic and athletic career at West Lafayette, Indiana-future Boilermaker!!!#Purdue🚂 pic.twitter.com/naknvCAUv2 — Trevion Williams (@a1mighty_trey23) July 6, 2017

“As far as a school believing in me and putting me in position to go to the NBA, I felt Purdue was the best fit for me,” Williams said.

Purdue offered Williams a scholarship in early Mat and made him one of its top summer targets following his strong junior season for Henry Ford Academy. He recently made an unofficial visit to West Lafayette. In May, Williams said he was enticed by the Boilermakers’ pitch for him to follow in the footsteps of another skilled big — Portland Trailblazers first-round pick Caleb Swanigan.

“He’s one of the players I look up to,” Williams said. “They said if I come here I can make an instant impact. It’s really cool to be compared to somebody so special.”

Williams’ summer with The Family started slow as he recovered from surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot. Williams suffered that injury near the end of his high school season.

According to mlive.com, Williams averaged 22 points and 25 rebounds last season for Detroit’s Henry Ford Academy. He is averaging 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over 11.4 minutes for The Family in Nike EYBL play this summer.

For more, visit the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier