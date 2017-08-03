Four-star Calif. OL Steven Jones commits to Oregon

Oregon Ducks football coach Willie Taggart picked up a key piece to his 2018 recruiting puzzle on Wednesday when Chaparral (Calif.) High offensive tackle Steven Jones committed to the Ducks.

Jones announced his commitment on Twitter, choosing Oregon ahead of scholarship offers from across the Pac 12 and other national power programs. In the end, Jones was allegedly deciding between Oregon and Washington, with a visit to Oregon’s Saturday Night Live event serving as the spark that inspired Jones’ commitment.

“Oregon just felt like home to me,” Jones told Scout.com. “I like Coach (Mario) Cristobal a lot. He knows what he’s doing and I think he can get me to where I want to be. I want to play at the highest level and I think he can help push me there.”

Cristobal isn’t the only factor in Jones’ decision, though he is clearly a critical factor. So was Jones’ mother and the impact Taggart had on her, per Chaparral OL coach Andrew Ramer.

For Oregon, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound prospect helps fill out a deep class in Taggart’s first full year on the job. He’s the fourth offensive line prospect in the class, and the highest rated to join the Ducks line thus far.