Four-star CB Al Blades Jr., son of Al Blades, follows Dad to Miami on Father's Day

The Blades family has always meant something at the University of Miami. First Bennie and Bryant helped Miami capture the 1987 national title. Then Al followed the lead of his brothers, starting as a strong safety for the Hurricanes in the final three years of his 1996-2000 career. The Hurricanes finished ranked No. 2 in the nation in his final season.

Now Miami fans will hope Blades’ son can take that legacy one step farther.

Al Blades Jr., son of the late defensive back who plays as a cornerback himself, committed to Miami ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State, among others. The 6-foot, 170-pound Blades Jr. made his announcement on Father’s Day to pay tribute to the memory of his father, who died in a car crash in 2003. He also wears number 7 to honor his father.

“Miami doesn’t have to be sold, it speaks for itself,” Blades Jr. told 247 Sports. “Ever since [Mark Richt] came on board I have talking a lot with [cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph] and [safities coach Ephraim Banda]. They just kept saying that they want me bad and that they want me to be a part of the family.”

Now Blades Jr. has decided to do just that, following in the footsteps of his entire family, joining up with a top-ranked recruiting class to boot.