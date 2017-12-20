Four-star CB Anthony Cook stays close to home by picking Texas

Houston Lamar cornerback Anthony Cook had three top contenders when making his college decision Wednesday. He went with the one that earned his heart and ensured his family would most easily get to watch him in action.

Anthony Cook (@_ACook21) is officially a Texas Longhorn. One of my favorite recruits of all-time. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Zxrr5N7EbU — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland247) December 20, 2017

The U.S. Army All-American picked the Texas Longhorns during the first-ever day of the Early National Signing Period. His decision gave coach Tom Herman one of his key targets right off the bat once recruits could sign, and could make Texas’ 2018 class of defensive backs the best ever.

Cook’s signing also caps a day in which Texas signed 7 of the top 10 overall recruits from the state of Texas, per 247Sports.

Cook is a top-5 ranked cornerback and No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Texas. His three finalists were LSU, Ohio State and Texas, with 32 other scholarship offers in his back pocket.

Live segment with ESPN for Anthony Cook commitment to University of Texas. #lamarproud pic.twitter.com/EdCivRlO1q — Lamar High School (@LamarHS) December 20, 2017

The Lamar star made his announcement on ESPNU, where he was surrounded by coaches, teammates and family. He could be a contender to start or contribute in Austin right away … if he can beat out his future classmates at the same position.