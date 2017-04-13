Four-star CB Asante Samuel Jr. commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) four-star cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel had a final two of FSU and Miami, but chose the Seminoles on Thursday afternoon. Despite his lack of size, the The 5-foot-9.5, 166-pound cornerback has more than 35 offers currently including Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Samuel has visited FSU twice since the start of February. His most recent visit was for the Garnet and Gold spring game last Saturday. His mother accompanied him on his second visit, and his father, former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel Sr., accompanied him on the first.

As a junior, Samuel recorded 26 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, three blocked field goals, two interceptions, and a blocked punt. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

He is rated as the No. 14 cornerback and the No. 114 overall player in the country. With his commitment the Seminoles jump from the No. 8 class in the country to the No. 6 class in the country. He is the ninth commitment for FSU’s 2018 class.