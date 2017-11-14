Four-star CB Christian Tutt receives Army All-American jersey, picks Auburn

Thomson (Ga.) cornerback Christian Tutt figured that when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present them him his honorary jersey, he’d kill two birds with one stone.

He picked Auburn over Ohio State just after receiving his jersey.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“It was the perfect time to go ahead and commit,” Tutt said. “I am accomplishing a big goal being in this game. I get to honor my dad, who was in the Army. It’s been a great day.”

Tutt, a four-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite, visited the Tigers this past weekend.

“I chose Auburn because they need corners and I loved everything about the school,” Tutt said. “It was a tough decision, but I feel like I made the right choice.”

Last weekend he scored three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 48-8 playoff win over North Clayton (College Park).

Thomson will travel to Americus-Sumter (Ga.) on Friday.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY