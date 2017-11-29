Four-star CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart presented with Army All-American jersey

Helix (La Mesa, Calif.) cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Taylor-Stuart, a 6-2, 187-pound four-star, is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback, the No. 4 recruit in Calif. and the No. 26 player overall in the Class of 2018 according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He has not committed to a school, but the San Diego-area product has several SEC schools in his sights. Taylor-Stuart recently took an official visit to Texas A&M and he also plans a visit to Alabama and Georgia.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.