Four-star CB Kelvin Joseph on being Army All-American: 'It's what I've been working for'

Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge, La.) cornerback Kelvin Joseph received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Thursday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

“It means a lot to me to be an All-American,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been working for.”

Joseph, a 6-2, 191-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana and the country’s No. 8 cornerback (No. 50 player overall) according to the 247 Sports Composite.

“I dreamed of being great,” he said. “I work hard every day so I can be great.”

While Joseph decommitted from LSU earlier this month, he still has a top five that includes his hometown Tigers as well as Alabama, Florida State, Florida and Clemson.

“I’m enjoying it,” Joseph said of the recruiting process. “I wanted to see what else was on the table because I didn’t really visit a lot of schools before I made that decision.”

Joseph already visited Florida State for the Seminoles’ game against Miami on Oct. 7. While he plans to be in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s game against LSU Nov. 4, he said that he will likely take his official visit to his hometown school after the season.

As for plans for the rest of the year, Joseph is reaching high.

“I planned to be an All-American, and I plan to win a state championship, be MVP,” he said. “I just want to be a playmaker.”

As for the All-American game itself?

“It’ll be great being among the best, the big dogs,” he said.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.