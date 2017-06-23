Four-star CB Kyler McMichael commits to Clemson

The defending national champions got richer on Friday.

Four-star cornerback prospect Kyler McMichael, who plays all over the field for Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., committed to the Clemson Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from fellow finalists Alabama, Auburn, in-state Georgia and Tennessee. He was also recruited by virtually all the top programs in the southeast, as well as Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

McMichael made it clear that the opportunity to work with Clemson’s coaching staff was a significant factor in his decision.

“Just playing under coach (Dabo) Swinney will be great, he is very sincere and the rest of his staff is as well,” McMichael told 247 Sports. “I was able to get up there and talk with coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Mike) Reed, and they hung out with me all day long. That really impressed me and my parents.”

In fact, the 6-foot, 195-pound McMichael said that Clemson was so impressive he didn’t even have a close runner-up. As soon as he had visited all the schools among his final five, he and his family uniformly decided Clemson was the best choice. It doesn’t appear that he’ll be looking back on the decision, either.

“Just allowing me to have all that behind me, so I could focus on my senior season. I have a lot of stuff going on with The Opening and other stuff, I just want to focus on the rest of the summer and my team. I wanted to just focus on one school.”

That school is Clemson, and he’s alone in the defensive backfield among the Tigers’ 11 current recruits. That’s not a bad place to be.