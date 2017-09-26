Four-star center and USC commit Justin Dedich receives Army All-American Bowl jersey

Temecula (Calif.) center Justin Dedich received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

Dedich, a 6-2, 290-pound four-star, is ranked 88th in the country and No. 1 as a center prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is also a top-15 overall prospect in the state of California.

“It was definitely an amazing experience, Dedich told USA TODAY. “The first time something like this has ever happened to me. I loved it and took in every moment.

“Getting to represent those who have served and are serving is a cool aspect. I’ve had family members serving for the country before. I think they were proud when they found out I was going to be an Army All-American. I called them out as one of the reasons why in my commitment to the game.”

Dedich has committed to USC, though he is still being recruited by other Pac-12 powers including Washington and UCLA.

“I know a lot of the kids that are going to USC with me and I can’t wait to play with them,” Dedich said. “We’ve always been to camps together but have never been on a team together.

“It’s definitely one of the reasons why I committed, I saw USC was turning around and I wanted to be a part of that program. I can’t wait to get up there and add and help them become a national power.”

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.