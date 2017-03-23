Four-star Chicagoland LB Jack Sanborn picks Wisconsin

The Badgers have struck again in the shadow of the Hancock Building, or at least in greater Chicagoland.

On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Jack Sanborn announced he had committed to Wisconsin. The 210-pound inside backer stars for annual championship contender Lake Zurich, and held scholarships from a majority of the Big Ten before making his decision.

Excited to say I have committed to the University of Wisconsin at Madison! #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2dVSAZvqy8 — Jack Sanborn (@JackSanborn79) March 22, 2017

“I felt at home there,” Sanborn told 247Sports about his decision. “Then you incorporate the great academics, the great football, great college campus, and great college town. I feel like I can’t go wrong there. It checked all the boxes for me.”

Sanborn is the eighth commitment in Wisconsin’s class, a group which is rapidly rising up the national recruiting rankings; 247 Sports currently has the Badgers group ranked as the No. 11 class in the entire country.

If they continue to add players of Sanborn’s quality, they’ll definitely end up in the top-10, too.