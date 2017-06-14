Four-star Class of 2018 PG Spencer Freedman commits to Harvard

The Harvard hype is real, and Tommy Amaker’s future Class of 2018 just got much better.

Congratulations to 2018 PG Spencer Freedman on his commitment to Harvard University! #WeAreMD #GoCrimson @SPENFREE12 pic.twitter.com/oApSpF8QhD — Mater Dei Hoops (@MaterDeiHoops) June 10, 2017

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Southern California point guard Spencer Freedman, a 6-foot-1 Mater Dei star who competes for the Cali Supreme Nike and AAU team, committed to Harvard as a way to chase both his basketball and academic future.

Amaker’s influence clearly played a major role in landing Freedman’s commitment, as the rising senior told Scout.

“My reasons for choosing Harvard are first and [fore]most how incredible it is an academic institution and Coach Amaker,” Freedman told Scout’s Josh Gershon. “My relationship with him has been incredible and we’ve really gotten to know each other well. He’s taken a big interest in me as a player and person.

“Something he’s stressed from beginning is how much he believes in me. He was a point guard at Duke and being able to learn from him is something that is really important to me.”

For Amaker, the time invested in bonding with Freedman paid major dividends. The point guard said he is confident that he can help put Harvard over the top as the school searches for a first trip to the Final Four, and anchoring Amaker’s Class of 2018 will certainly be a key factor in that pursuit as well. Following up on a solid Class of 2017, Freedman and his 4.3 high school GPA could finally provide the momentum that Amaker searched for in pursuit of the likes of Wendell Carter and Mohammed Bamba .