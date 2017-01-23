Four-star cornerback Elijah Gates commits to UCLA

The defense continued to get stronger in UCLA’s recruiting class as four-star cornerback Elijah Gates chose the Bruins over Oregon on Monday.

Gates, from Buena Park (Calif.), is ranked No. 111 in the Scout 300 and is considered among the best cover corners in the West.

He visited UCLA in November and had narrowed down a final two recently before the announcement. He had in-home visits last week with UCLA head coach and assistant Demetrice Martin and with new Oregon coach Willie Taggart.

UCLA has put together a strong class among defensive backs led by top 10 recruit Darnay Holmes, who committed during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl; four-star cornerback Jaylan Shaw; three-star corner Morrell Osling; and three-star safety Quentin Lake, son of former NFL DB Carnell Lake.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation according to the composite rankings, defensive end Jaelan Phillips, is already enrolled in Westwood. Martin was the primary recruiter for all of them.