Four-star Crisp County (Ga.) LB Quay Walker picks Alabama

The Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban have been unusually quiet thus far in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Sure, all of Alabama’s recruits are highly rated, but there are only three of them.

Perhaps that is finally about to change.

On Thursday, Saban and his staff added a commitment from four-star Crisp County (Ga.) linebacker Quay Walker. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is considered a top-20 recruit in the Peach State and chose Alabama ahead of scholarship offers from virtually the entire SEC.

Walker is only the second top-200 national recruit to chose Alabama thus far in the 2018 recruiting cycle. The lack of depth in the class has Alabama outside the national top-50 at this point, though Saban and company will obviously be hoping that changes after the addition of Walker.

Newest #Alabama commit Quay Walker explains how a conversation with freshman LB helped him solidify his decision | https://t.co/z2MZTfV9jO pic.twitter.com/IZxmV2XX4w — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 8, 2017

“What stands out with Alabama is the coaches,” Walker told 247 Sports. “Talking with Nick Saban, out of the all the schools in my top five, Nick Saban is who I talk on the phone with most. Me and him just connect on a lot of things. With Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley, too, they just stand out. When I first went there, I went with Markaviest (Bryant), but I never thought I’d be a big target for Alabama, but they’re one of my favorite schools.”