Four-star Dante Stills, top-10 DE and top prospect in West Virginia, commits to Mountaineers

Dana Holgorsen and West Virginia’s recruiting efforts finally hit major pay dirt on Thursday when the state’s top overall prospect opted to stay home and play for West Virginia rather than Florida or Oklahoma.

Dante Stills, the number one overall prospect in the state of West Virginia and the number six defensive end commit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to the Mountaineers in a Thursday pep rally at his school, fulfilling his original pledge to make his college decision before his first senior year game.

“I’m 100-percent committed to WVU,” Stills told the West Virginia MetroNews. “I promised myself I wouldn’t decommit.”

He also released a commitment Tweet shortly after the commitment pep rally.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect is a West Virginia legacy, following in the footsteps of his father, former Mountaineers linebacker Gary Stills. The younger Stills also follows his older brother, three-star Darius Stills, who signed with West Virginia in February, to make the Mountaineers a full-family affair.

Stills, who had 75 tackles, 17 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks as a junior at Fairmont, is the highest-rated commitment in West Virginia’s current Class of 2018. He told the MetroNews that staying close to home and his roots were critical factors in his decision, but the opportunity to potentially start as a true freshman was also a consideration.

One thing is certain: We can now all rest assured that his father, who refused to be told of the decision until the public announcement, was plenty excited that both his sons are following in his footsteps.