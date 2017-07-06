Four-star DB C.J. Smith decommits from Florida

In late March, four-star Oxbridge Academy (Fla.) defensive back Cajuan “C.J.” Smith committed to his home state Florida Gators. It turns out his commitment lasted just more than three months.

On Wednesday, Smith officially decommitted from the Gators. He posted his decision on Twitter, and failed to offer even vague hints about what drove his decision to back out of his prior pledge, mentioning only that discussions with his family made him reconsider.

There’s no indication that Smith won’t consider playing for the Gators now, though one would assume he’d be giving more consideration to scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU and Michigan now than he did previously, or at least than he admitted.

Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess, as no official visits have been set. That gives plenty of time for the nation’s best recruiters to get involved. Here’s betting they do.