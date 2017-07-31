Four-star DB Olaijah Griffin, rapper Warren G's son, commits to UCLA

The Southern California football recruiting circuit was set off on Sunday night with the commitment of star Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels to USC. While Daniels may have stolen the headlines, one of the defenders who could give him headaches in the season ahead also made his decision … and brought some serious celebrity notoriety with him.

On Sunday evening, shortly after Daniels announced his decision, four-star Mission Viejo defensive back Olaijah Griffin committed to UCLA. Griffin is a top-50 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, as well as a top-10 prospect from the state of California.

As impressive as it is to be on those two lists, neither of those accomplishments are the most notable things about the young defensive back. This is: He’s the son of “Regulate” rapper Warren G.

Griffin, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at Mission Viejo before emerging as the team’s top shutdown corner, has followed a linear path to reach his top-recruit status. The teen worked hard at his craft, put in his time within one program and never considered transferring out. He hasn’t made headlines for any issues off the field, was invited to The Opening Finals and Under Armour All-American Game, both of which he accepted, and gained scholarship offers from many of the nation’s best programs.

In the end, the one that stood out was one of the two in his metaphorical backyard, with his pledge to the Bruins standing alongside quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the most significant coach Jim Mora has received so far in this cycle.

Apparently UCLA was a clear-cut choice for the playmaker.

“(I love) Everything about it,” Griffin told 247 Sports following his commitment. “I’ve been coming to this school since the eighth grade and they’ve always showed love. I feel like I’m at home.”

Now he gets to return his focus to regulating on the field, for one more season at the high school level.