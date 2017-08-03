Four-star DB Trey Dean leaves home state of Georgia, joins Tennessee

Butch Jones’ job may be in jeopardy with a slow start, but his recruiting prowess remains very much in place.

On Wednesday, Jones and his staff received a commitment from four-star defensive back Trey Dean, a Dutchtown (Ga.) star who was chased by many of the nation’s most prestigious programs. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was in Knoxville again last weekend, and his final visit there apparently sealed his pledge.

Dean’s decision comes just more than two weeks after he received a scholarship offer from Alabama, a move which highlights just how early in the recruiting process we still are.

That being said, if Dean does stick with the Volunteers, he’ll serve as yet another big pickup by Jones as he tries to hold on to his job.