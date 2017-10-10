Four-star DE Alex Reigelsperger decommits from Kentucky, new favorite emerges

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of Kentucky football’s long-time verbal commitments in the 2018 recruiting class de-committed Monday night.

Alex Reigelsperger, a four-star defensive end from Dayton, Ohio, announced his decision on Twitter.

“After long, long talks with my family..I have decided to re-open my recruitment. Thank you to (Kentucky coach Mark) Stoops and ALL of BBN. #TrustInGodsPlan”

Previously, Reigelsperger committed to Kentucky in February before the Wildcats played Florida in basketball.

A surprising favorite in the recruitment has emerged. Minnesota is listed as the program with the best odds to land Reigelsperger, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Reigelsperger holds at least 20 offers, according to his 247Sports profile, and is ranked as the No. 14 defensive end in the class of 2018 by ESPN. He visited Kentucky unofficially twice after making his pledge and was said to be an active recruiter of other prospects, especially those from Ohio, for the Wildcats.

Kentucky has the No. 21 overall 2018 class in the country (seventh among Southeastern Conference schools), with 17 commitments, including four four-star prospects. The Wildcats have two defensive linemen listed as commits: DavoanHawkins, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound three-star defensive end from Hollywood, Florida, and Tyler Bentley, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound three-star defensive tackle from West Chester, Ohio.

In coach PJ Fleck’s first season, Minnesota has the No. 35 overall ranked class. Reigelsperger would be one of the Golden Gophers highest-rated recruits of the 23 currently committed.