Four-star DE and Oklahoma native Ron Tatum commits to Texas over Sooners

Texas now has the No. 15 recruiting class nationally after landing four-star DE Ron Tatum #HookEm. https://t.co/0yp8TmGfdR pic.twitter.com/jT5QWHtQJ0 — EJ Holland (@EJHolland247) April 26, 2017

It’s been a pretty good 24 hours in Austin.

Less than a full day after the women’s basketball program landed a commitment from Destiny Littleton, the nation’s leading scoring, new Texas football coach Tom Herman got a commitment from four-star defensive end Ron Tatum, one of the nation’s top-five prospects at the position.

Making matters much sweeter: the 6-foot-9, 269-pounder is from Putnam City, Oklahoma, and was a key target for the Sooners (who were expected to land his commitment) as well.

“When I went there, I just felt like it was a great fit,” Tatum told 247Sports. “The people there were great. The coaches are great. Coach (Oscar) Giles visited me a few days ago and texts me every other day. It was just a great fit.

“I think the scheme is a good fit for me. They see me playing the five technique and out. One of the main reasons I committed is because of early playing time.”

Here's Putnam City's Ron Tatum choosing Texas. Little trouble getting hat on. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/bfXO8ONzXN — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) April 26, 2017

The rise of the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts are also a clear boon. Herman’s first class is back in the top-15 in current rankings, and is likely to rise more significantly as additional top prospects consider (and potentially commit to) the Horns.