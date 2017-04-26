Four-star DE and Oklahoma native Ron Tatum commits to Texas over Sooners

It’s been a pretty good 24 hours in Austin.
Less than a full day after the women’s basketball program landed a commitment from Destiny Littleton, the nation’s leading scoring, new Texas football coach Tom Herman got a commitment from four-star defensive end Ron Tatum, one of the nation’s top-five prospects at the position.
Making matters much sweeter: the 6-foot-9, 269-pounder is from Putnam City, Oklahoma, and was a key target for the Sooners (who were expected to land his commitment) as well.
“When I went there, I just felt like it was a great fit,” Tatum told 247Sports. “The people there were great. The coaches are great. Coach (Oscar) Giles visited me a few days ago and texts me every other day. It was just a great fit.
“I think the scheme is a good fit for me. They see me playing the five technique and out. One of the main reasons I committed is because of early playing time.”
The rise of the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts are also a clear boon. Herman’s first class is back in the top-15 in current rankings, and is likely to rise more significantly as additional top prospects consider (and potentially commit to) the Horns.
“I think Coach Herman has things going in the right direction,” Tatum said. “I think they are on the right path and will have a pretty good season this year.”