Four-star DE Cameron Latu commits to Alabama

Cameron Latu, one of the top weak-side defensive ends in the class of 2018, committed Friday to Alabama.

The four-star committed to BYU along with his twin, Nathan, last summer before reconsidering. Nathan remains committed to the Cougars.

“It’s a winning program with a winning mentality,” Latu told Scout.com of Alabama. “The games are always hyped and the program is always up top. They focus on getting better and they’re always grinding. I want to be a part of that.”

According to 247Sports, Latu piled up 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season at Olympus (Salt Lake City).

Aside from Alabama, Latu was also considering Utah, Southern Cal, Washington, and Nebraska.