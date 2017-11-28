Four-star DE/LB Eli'Jah Winston commits to in-state Oregon

The Oregon Ducks haven’t had a completely resurgent season under new coach Willie Taggart, but they’re definitely headed in the right direction on the recruiting trail. That momentum continued on Monday evening with the commitment of Eli’Jah Winston, a four-star defensive end and linebacker from Portland Central Catholic.

Winston announced his commitment on Twitter, picking the Ducks ahead of scholarship offers from Cal, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, Notre Dame and others.

Winston is the younger brother of current Oregon sophomore La’Mar Winston and is considered one of the better pure athletes at a power defensive position in the Class of 2018. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Winston may have the most college-ready body among the five players at the position who have committed to the Ducks’ class of 2018.

I called ☎️ and he answered @CoachTaggart. Proud to announce that I am 100% committed to the O. #TheMovement18 #DidSomething 🐣 pic.twitter.com/qwR3TAuiBJ — Łij™ (@EWinston34) November 28, 2017

Winston becomes the 25th pledge in the Class of 2018, and fifth at the aforementioned defensive end/outside linebacker positions.

As for his future, Winston seems very confident in where Oregon is headed: