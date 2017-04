Four-star DE Malik Vann commits to Cincinnati

Fairfield defensive end/linebacker Malik Vann announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati on Twitter Tuesday.

He was named first team all-GMC, first team all-district, special mention all-state and an Enquirer Fall all star as a junior.

He finished 2016 with 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Vann took an unofficial visit to UC’s spring game on April 14.

He also had offers from Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Wisconsin.