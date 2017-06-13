Four-star DE Ron Tatum flips from Texas to his home state Oklahoma Sooners

In April, new Texas football coach Tom Herman earned big commitment from Putnam City (Okla.) four star defensive end Ron Tatum. The pledge put down an out of state marker for Herman and provided significant recruiting momentum as the Longhorns pushed forward with other top targets. One of those players was California native and then Oklahoma Sooners four star QB commit Cameron Rising, who flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas.

Turnabout is fair play, and on Monday the Sooners got their comeuppance in the body of Tatum himself.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end is considered one of the top five defensive end prospects nationally, and the second-best recruit from the state of Oklahoma. He’s a top-100 recruit, and his departure from Texas’ class hurts almost as much as it helps Oklahoma.

That Tatum committed to the Sooners despite last week’s stunning departure of longtime head coach Bob Stoops is testament to the Putnam City star’s varied motivations for committing to the Sooners. In his tweet announcing the flip, Tatum specifically cited, “coming back home,” a direct reference to the Sooners’ Norman campus, in suburban Oklahoma City, not far from Putnam City.

Of course, National Signing Day is still months away, and given Tatum’s willingness to decommit once, the Texas staff is unlikely to stop recruiting Tatum now.