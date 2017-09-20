Four-star DE Ron Tatum receives Army All America jersey, talks Oklahoma commitment

Ron Tatum III has already done the unthinkable once, committing first to Texas and then decommitting in favor of the in-state, archrival Sooners. Now the Putnam City (Okla.) star is determined to make an impact on the biggest stage at the Army All-American Bowl.

“I think the Army game has more of a meaning,” Tatum said from the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance. “It’s like playing for your country. Under Armour is just another game for me. … I’m really looking forward to playing with more competition, some of my future teammates and the atmosphere in that big stadium.”

Indeed, the Alamodome may prove an apt initial baptism into Tatum’s college football future. He said that he felt more comfortable after committing to Oklahoma than he had with Texas, and said he’s already excited about playing in front of Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium crowd.

A self-avowed game film nut, Tatum said he understands where everyone should be on nearly every play, a trait which has enhanced his rapport with teammates and made him one of his team’s strongest leaders.

As for future goals for the man who has been dubbed RTIII by his parents, they’re pretty lofty:

“I want to go undefeated, break the sack record and win state,” Tatum said. “I just have to stay focused on what my goals are, work hard every day and go hard every game.”