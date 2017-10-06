Four-star DE Tyreke Smith receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Cleveland Heights DE Tyreke Smith received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Smith, who will make his college commitment in January, is the 63rd-ranked player at any position in the country, according to 247Sports.

He’ll see plenty of competition at the Under Armour All-America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.