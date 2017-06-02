Four-star defenders Leon O'Neal, Max Wright announce Texas A&M commitment with cool video

The Texas A&M football team got big news Friday, as the Aggies landed commitments from a pair of in-state prospects who are among the Top 100 recruits nationally in the Class of 2018.

Cypress Springs (Cypress, Texas) safety Leon O’Neal and James E. Taylor (Katy, Texas) defensive end Max Wright will be headed to College Station in 2018.

Before doing so, they teamed up to make a very cool video to announce the simultaneous commitment.

The Aggies beat out the likes of Texas, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, among many others, for both defenders.

O’Neal is ranked as the No. 66 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, and the No. 6 safety in the country, per the 247Composite rankings. Wright is ranked as the No. 84 overall prospect in the class of 2018 and the No. 3 strong-side defensive end in the country, per the 247Composite.

With today’s news, Texas A&M has moved up 17 spots to No. 13 overall in the team recruiting rankings, per 247 Sports.