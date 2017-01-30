Four-star defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis planning extra special commitment ceremony

Four-star defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis will make his college commitment Tuesday, just a day ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. But that’s not the particularly interesting part of the story.

Sure for TCU, LSU, and Alabama fans Mathis’ future destination is of great importance; but the location of Mathis’ announcement will almost certainly hold greater weight for the player.

Tomorrow I will commit!!! @ tyrell cameron grave everyone is invited…

Around 4:30 🐘🐸🐯#TC48🔵🔴 — GC PHIL🙏🏾💪🏾 (@phildarianmathi) January 30, 2017

That’s right, Mathis will hold his commitment ceremony at a cemetery. Specifically, the grave of Tyrell Cameron, who was killed during a game in 2015.

Cameron played football for Franklin Parish (Winnsboro, La.), which is a near Mathis’ school, Neville (Monroe, La.).

Below are highlights from Mathis’ senior season.