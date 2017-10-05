Four-star defensive tackle Tyler Manoa receives honorary Army All-American Bowl jersey

St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) defensive lineman Tyler Manoa received his Army Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Manoa, a 6-5, 295-pound four-star, is ranked 81st in the country and No. 8 in the state of California as a defensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

He’s uncommitted but experts are split between Cal and UCLA .

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.