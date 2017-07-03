Four-star DL prospect Greg Emerson suffers injury at The Opening

The Opening has become a byword for elite recruiting showcases. It’s considered the best of all worlds for programs, a chance to check out the best athletes in a setting where they’re safe from injury.

The defensive line and offensive line in to console Greg Emerson before he's carted off. Looked like a bad leg injury. Sobering moment. pic.twitter.com/XFfr5bHatw — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) July 2, 2017

That may not be true anymore. On Sunday afternoon, four-star defensive line prospect Greg Emerson reportedly suffered a “scary” lower leg injury which required a length spell on the ground and health officials carting him off.

Per Scout and 247Sports recruiting reporters, Emerson’s injury was “sobering” and “scary.”

A 6-foot-3, nearly 300-pound prospect is considered a top-5 defensive tackle prospect and firmly one of the top-10 players in the country, regardless of position.

Scary moment here at @TheOpening. Jackson's Greg Emerson is down, being attended to aft left ankle dislocation@brant_lawless @dandrelitaker pic.twitter.com/QT6y5pKkh5 — Danny Parker (@TheDannyParker) July 2, 2017

The good news is this: Per 247Sports Barton Simmons, Emerson suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula, which will require surgery, but could see him back on the field within two months.

Thanks for all the prayers and concerns but I am fine I will be back and running w/ in 4-6 weeks — Greg Emerson/G.mamba (@sneakerhad_greg) July 3, 2017

Emerson stars at Jackson (Tenn.) North Side High, and has been offered scholarships by Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon, which most considering the Volunteers significant favorites for the athletic big man.

Regardless of what the injury does to Emerson’s recruiting future, it could also have a more immediate impact as well. The rising senior is a U.S. All-American Bowl commit, and would likely follow through on that commitment even if he could not compete.