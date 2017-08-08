Four-star DT P.J. Mustipher commits to Penn State over brother's Notre Dame

The Nittany Lions added yet another major piece to their recruiting class of 2018 when James Franklin’s program landed the commitment of four-star defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher.

A star at Maryland’s McDonogh School, Mustipher is considered one of the top six defensive tackle recruits in the country. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is also considered a top-5 overall prospect from the state of Maryland and one of the top-100 composite recruits in the country.

He announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter, officially choosing the Nittany Lions rather than the Notre Dame squad which stars his brother, Sam Mustipher, who enters his third consecutive season as a starter at center on the offensive line this season. Ohio State and Tennessee were also contenders for his commitment.

As noted by the Centre Daily Times, Mustipher is the third defensive line commitment among Penn State’s 22 pledges thus far. He joins a fellow four-star pass rusher, Dorian Hardy, as potential immediate game changers on the defensive line.

Mustipher’s current coach made it clear that he should be a significant addition to Penn State’s new class.

“He’s a national level defensive lineman, and everyone is looking for that,” Mc Donogh coach Dom Damico told Scout.com. “He would fit in with any top 25 program in the country. They’re getting a kid that works extremely hard and has some measurables with his size and weight. … Academically, he’s gifted in the classroom, so he’ll thrive in that regard, and he’s a leader. I think you get the whole package in P.J.

“P.J.’s heart is set on being a 3-technique. I think once he develops into his body fully, and he understands that position and he starts getting coached to the detail he needs, and how he will get coached at Penn State, he will be a phenomenal force as a 3-technique. It’s another two years in the weight room, another two years focused on that specific coaching, then I think he will thrive.”