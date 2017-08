Penn State commit PJ Mustipher announced Thursday his intention to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Excited to say that I've committed to play in the Under Armour All-American game! pic.twitter.com/367KmxXNcw — Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) August 17, 2017

At 6-4, 290, Mustipher is the No. 6-ranked defensive tackle in the country. He plays for McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Md.

Mustipher committed to Penn State less than two weeks ago.

The Under Armour All-American Game will be played in Orlando in January.