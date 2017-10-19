Four-star DT Tommy Togiai excited to be a U.S. Army All-American as he decides between Ohio State, Washington

Pocatello Highland (Ida.) defensive tackle Tommy Togiai received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was really exciting to get everything and see everybody here today,” Togiai told USA TODAY. “It’s one I won’t forget. … It’s a great honor to be an All-American. All the hard work I put into this leads me to be able to play in this great bowl.”

Togiai is a four-star defensive tackle who is ranked as a top-10 defensive tackle and the second-best overall prospect from the state of Idaho. He holds 15 scholarship offers from national power programs but is expected to choose between Ohio State and Washington. He told USA TODAY that he plans to make and announce his final decision within the next two weeks.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

Though, he may not be entirely comfortable with all the attention; Togiai said that he’s much happier putting in hard work than receiving accolades for it.

“I don’t really like being in the limelight or in front of people,” Togiai said. I just go and carry myself humbly and have a great family who love and support me. Being in Idaho there aren’t as many top recruits, so we don’t get quite as much attention as some other players.

That’s something Togiai has been comfortable with, though with his talent, he may want to get a little more used to the brighter lights. First stop? Texas and an All-American Bowl with the nation’s best.