Four-star East Lansing PF Brandon Johns commits to Michigan

Brandon Johns has spent his whole life starring on the basketball court in the shadows of Michigan State.

But the next chapter in the basketball career for the East Lansing star power forward will take him an hour away from home.

The 6-foot-8 Johns announced Thursday that he will continue his career at the University of Michigan. Johns made his decision official in a tweet.

“Every college taught me something unique about them and I appreciate them all,” Johns tweeted. “This was definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but without further ado I’d like to announce that I’m continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone again who’s been supporting me through this process! Please respect my decision.”

Johns – regarded as a top-100 prospect in the 2018 class – chose the Wolverines over offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Texas, Creighton and several others. His commitment gives Wolverine coach John Beilein a verbal pledge from the state’s top player in the 2018 recruiting class.

Buzz in recent days suggested Johns continuing his basketball career in Ann Arbor. And he became the second player in Michigan’s 2018 class, joining Detroit East English Village Prep guard David DeJulius.

Johns, a four-star prospect who is rated the nation’s No. 40 recruit by ESPN, has seen his stock improve on the AAU circuit over the last couple months with several schools extending offers and jumping in the mix for his services. His AAU success follows a strong junior season in which he was selected the Associated Press Class A player of the year.

Johns averaged 20.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while surpassing 1,000 career points as a junior for East Lansing. He has helped the Trojans to a 47-2 mark the last two seasons.