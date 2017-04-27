Four-star Florida CB Sevyn Banks commits to Ohio State

Urban Meyer loves speed, and there’s more blazingly fast prospects in Florida than anywhere else. That has to have the Ohio State football coach excited about his latest commitment: four-star cornerback Sevyn Banks, of Jones High in Orlando.

Banks attended Ohio State’s spring game a week ago and was reportedly won over by both the Buckeyes coaching staff and the atmosphere at the game and around the campus.

“They came to practice and love how I play and move,” Banks told 247Sports. “I like the coaches and love the way they are together.

“I haven’t been out of Florida like that and Ohio State is great. They have a lot to offer.”

While they have to be thrilled with Banks’ commitment, it’s certain that Ohio State won’t take his matriculation for granted. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound versatile athlete is the younger brother of current Florida safety Marcell Harris.

Will that be enough to sway Banks back to Gainesville? It doesn’t sound like it from Banks’ own enthusiasm about Ohio State.