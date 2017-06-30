Cole Swider has made a large impact while playing basketball in America’s smallest state.

On Friday, the four-star small Class of 2018 forward from St. Andrew’s School (Barrington, R.I.) left a ripple across the college basketball recruiting landscape, committing to play for Villanova.

Four-star forward Cole Swider commits to Villanova | Story: https://t.co/ouV12rPYLG pic.twitter.com/or6wWDonx7 — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 30, 2017

In March, the junior Swider was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 26.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks a contest.

Now, the top player in Rhode Island and the nation’s No. 25 small forward (per 247 Sports Composite) enters his senior year at St. Andrew’s ready for one more standout high school campaign before becoming a Wildcat.

Swider made his announcement at a ceremony in the school gym, donning a Wildcats cap. He chose Villanova over Duke, Syracuse and Xavier, just several of the 21 schools to offer Swider a scholarship.

St. Andrew's forward Cole Swider (ESPN, No. 48) told ESPN he is headed to Villanova. Said his relationship with Jay Wright was difference. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 30, 2017

Swider joins a 2018 class that already includes four-star shooting guard Brandon Slater from Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.).

The 2016 national champion Wildcats are making a big push in recruiting to make sure they return to the big stage someday soon.