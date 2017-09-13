Four-star forward Naz Reid, Jay-Z's cousin, does commit to LSU after all

Naz Reid is headed to LSU after all.

Two weeks after Reid trolled college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein for announcing his commitment to LSU before he’d actually given a firm pledge, Reid did follow through on that prediction. The Roselle Catholic (N.J.) star committed to LSU Tuesday, choosing the Tigers ahead of Arizona. His commitment makes him part of LSU’s Class of 2018, which ends previous speculation that he could reclassify as a final member of the Class of 2017.

Reid announced his decision in a Twitter video that featured a series of highlights capped with Reid holding up a LSU basketball t-shirt.

Reid’s decision to attend LSU is a significant one for the Tigers and the overall basketball recruiting rankings; the SEC school now boasts the top overall recruiting class in the SEC in the Class of 2018, and the No. 7 overall class in the country.

While it’s still early in the next recruiting class, and pledges like Reid could still change their mind, the Tigers’ early success would already qualify as a strong recruiting season if it ended today.