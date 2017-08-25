Four-star Ga. DB Jaycee Horn commits to Tennessee

One of the nation’s top defensive backs is leaving his home turf in Georgia but staying in the SEC, choosing Tennessee ahead of scholarship offers from the in-state Bulldogs and some 37 other schools.

On Thursday night, Alpharetta (Ga.) cornerback Jaycee Horn chose the Volunteers as his future college choice. The four-star prospect is an Under Armour All-American and one of the top-25 defensive backs in the Class of 2018 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Horn is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, and chose Tennessee ahead of South Carolina and Alabama, his other finalists.

“It’s … just the family feel I get there,” Horn told 247Sports. “All the coaches, I’m real close with,” Horn said last month, explaining what he liked most about Tennessee following his latest visit with the Vols.

“And, also, with Coach (Butch) Jones, when I’m around (Tennessee wide receiver) Marquez(Callaway), I see how tight he is with all the coaches. It just tells me that, when you go there, they’re not going to just change on you at the drop of a dime, so I like that about Tennessee, too.”

Horn could provide immediate depth at one of the school’s defensive back roles when he arrives in Knoxville. Until then he’ll be trying to help convince some of the nation’s other top uncommitted recruits that Rocky Top is the place to lead a SEC revolution.