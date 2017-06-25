Four-star Ga. offensive tackle Christian Armstrong commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Warner Robbins (Ga.) offensive tackle Christian Armstrong.

Armstrong has long favored the Seminoles and decided that he didn’t want to wait any longer to make his commitment.

“I originally thought it would be later but my parents and I sat down and decided and agreed that I want 100 percent wanted to go to Florida State,” Armstrong said.

He committed to FSU over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, and Tennessee.

The Seminoles’ coaching staff has been on Armstrong for a while now, especially offensive line coach Rick Trickett, and that paid off in the end.

“Just the fact that they’re feel the same throughout the whole process,” Armstrong said.

“I felt comfortable with them and coach Trickett is a great developer of his players.”

Trickett isn’t the easiest coach to deal with, and his hard nose style isn’t for everyone. It is for Armstrong.

“I feel comfortable with it,” Armstrong said.

“Growing up here I’m used to something similar to that so it doesn’t bother me.”

The coaching staff wasn’t the only thing to stand out to the 6-foot-6, 291-pound tackle.

“It just felt like home and I feel like they’ll help develop me for the next level, especially with the style of offense they run,” Armstrong said.

He is rated as the No. 27 offensive tackle and the No. 337 overall player in the 2018 247Sports composite rankings.

Armstrong is the 12th commitment for the Seminoles’ 2018 class, and bumps the FSU class up to No. 8 in the composite team rankings.