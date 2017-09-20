Four-star Ga. QB Emory Jones celebrates Under Armour All American selection

Emory Jones is sick of hearing it. “Are you still committed to Ohio State? Will you consider other schools?”

He’s just past that. Rather, he’s focused on the present, and near future, particularly the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando just before New Year’s Day.

“I am sick of (having to talk about Ohio State),” Jones said from the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game. “I’m committed. I’m still committed. That’s just it.

I’m just excited about going to the Under Armour game, going there to compete, enjoy the experience, learning from the best of the best, and adding to my game to show everyone what I can do.”

What the Heard County star can do is pretty special. He was recruited by Ohio State coach Urban Meyer while still a sophomore, and committed during his junior season.

Jones said he was drawn to the Under Armour Game by its people and the recent history of stars who have played there. He’s excited to add himself to that list, but first he has work still to do in his senior season.

“I’m really just trying to be a better leader this year,” Jones said. “I’m trying to show my leadership and trying to win a state championship. Last year I went all year going for it, and this is your last year going for it and playing with your friends you grew up with. It’s the only thing on your mind.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.