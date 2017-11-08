USA Today Sports

Four-star Georgia LB commit Adam Anderson honored as Army All-American

Photo: AAG

Four-star Georgia LB commit Adam Anderson honored as Army All-American

U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Four-star Georgia LB commit Adam Anderson honored as Army All-American

Rome (Ga.) outside linebacker Adam Anderson received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Anderson, a 6-4, 214-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia according to the 247 Sports Composite.

American Family Insurance Dream Champion award presented to Angel Anderson, Adam’s mother. (Photo: AAG)

He committed to Georgia in October.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

, , , , , , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home