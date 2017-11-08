Four-star Georgia LB commit Adam Anderson honored as Army All-American

Rome (Ga.) outside linebacker Adam Anderson received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Anderson, a 6-4, 214-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He committed to Georgia in October.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.